¿Qué hacen Gerard Piqué y Katie Holmes en la misma foto?

The new crop of @HarvardHBS BEMS students are literally and figuratively elevating me this year. 😉 Thank you @katieholmes212, @3jmccollum, @3gerardpique, Rashean Mathis, and @jamieheaslip! 👏 #mystudentsarebetterthanyours #Harvard #BEMS

A post shared by Anita Elberse (@anitaelberse) on May 31, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT