Nicole Kidman posa marcando pezones y después se arrepiente

- Sin Publicidad
- Acceso a Ideas
- La Ilustración Liberal
- Eventos
La actriz Nicole Kidman ha sorprendido esta semana posando en la portada de la revista británica Love Magazine en la que aparece con un sombrero cowboy y un sexy bañador rojo. La recientemente nominada al premio Emmy por su interpretación en la serie de HBO, Big Little Lies, dejaba en evidencia una parte de su anatomía que no dejó indiferente a las redes sociales: los pezones.
"I thought about this shoot afterwards. I was like, what was I doing? I lost my mind! How are the shots? Do they look crazy?" THE Nicole Kidman for Love 18 #lovedup ❤️❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Jul 14, 2017 at 8:04am PDT
"Pensé sobre este posado después. Estaba en plan '¿pero qué estaba haciendo?'", afirmó la actriz según la propia revista.. "¡Se me fue la cabeza! ¿Cómo están las fotos? ¿Parecen muy locas?", se preguntó avergonzada la actriz.
Además, según la revista New Idea, Nicole se mostró "devastada y avergonzada" al ver las fotografías, pues según afirma es "bastante conservadora y no pensó que fueran a ser tan arriesgadas". "Ella pensó que no era una manera de comportarse para una madre casada de cuatro hijos que acaba de cumplir 50 años", explicó una fuente cercana a la actriz al medio.
More Nicole Kidman from the new Love issue 18. On sale this week.
A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:02am PDT
‘It was like doing a little film where you pretend to be this wild sort of character and her boyfriend’s left her and then she’s back with him,' said @nicolekidman of her #LOVE18 shoot, captured in Nashville. #lovedup @nicolekidman by @carinbackoffphoto, Fashion Editor @sallylyndley, Hair @kyleeheathhair, Make-up @katesynnottmakeup @itboygregk @starworks @neutrogena @neilbarrett
A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:20am PDT