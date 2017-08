Se filtran fotografías íntimas de la actriz Anne Hathaway

When the savage, baffling, senseless hatred in others leaves us without words, we can and must still scream "LOVE!!!" My prayers and full support go to those who feel personally threatened and targeted by these terrorists. I stand with you. Love will win. I can't believe how long it's taking, but love will win. Peace x #charlottesville Artist @cleowade

