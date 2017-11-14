Twitter se llena de buenas anécdotas con famosos para limpiar la imagen de Hollywood

- Sin Publicidad
Desde que saliera a la luz el caso de abuso sexual del todopoderoso productor Harvey Weinstein, la cascada de denuncias a diferentes personalidades del cine y el entretenimiento no cesa, dejando la imagen de Hollywood por los suelos. Con tantas malas noticias y antes de esperar un nuevo escándalo, hay quien se pregunta si queda alguien "bueno" en la meca del cine y por eso ha nacido una iniciativa en Twitter para contar algunos de los mejores gestos de las celebridades.
El artista Oliver Leach publicó un tuit animando a hacerlo. "Si alguien tiene cualquier agradable alegato contra una celebridad, sería genial también", escribió, y ya lleva casi 9.000 respuestas, 11.000 retuits y 59.000 'me gusta'. Estas son algunas de los buenos comentarios de los tuiteros.
if anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too. does a famous actor give good christmas presents. does lady comedian alwyays smoke people out— BAKOON (@BAKKOOONN) November 9, 2017
My husband sat next to him at a film festival event in SF a couple years ago. When it was over, Keanu stayed and picked up other people's trash.— Susie Cagle (@susie_c) November 11, 2017
"Se rumorea que Keanu Reeves es muy buen tipo que hace mucho por la gente a su alrededor". "Mi marido se sentó junto a él en un evento del festival de cine en San Francisco hace un par de años. Cuando terminó, Keanu se quedó y recogió la basura de los demás".
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries— Mara "Get Rid of the Nazis" Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017
"Danny DeVito y Rhea Perlman me dejaron quedarme con ellos cuando mi madre estuvo en el hospital con las cirugías del cáncer", escribió la actriz de Matilda Mara Wilson.
also when I was an intern at Conan (also a great guy!!), Tom Hanks bought all 50+ interns In-N-Out because he thought we looked hungry— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 10, 2017
"Cuando estuve de prácticas en el programa de Conan [O'Brien] (también un tío genial), Tom Hanks nos compró a los más de 50 becarios comida de In-N-Out porque pensó que parecíamos hambrientos".
One time I tweeted @SarahKSilverman about being too broke to go to her show and was reading her book instead- she DMd me that she put me on the list for the show. My future wife and went to that show togeather. I hope she knows how much that meant to me, I cried with joy.— impatient mac&cheese (@ESL_teach) November 11, 2017
"Una vez 'tuiteé' a Sarah Silverman porque no tenía dinero para ir a ver su 'show' y le dije entonces leería su libro. Ella me contestó por privado y me dijo que estaba en la lista de invitados. Mi futura esposa y yo fuimos juntos. Espero que sepa cuánto significó para mí, lloré de alegría".
i was an extra in a movie with Michael Keaton. He played frisbee with us, took pictures, and signed my friend's Batman DVD— Thanksgiving, but bean to bar (@McLeemz) November 9, 2017
"Fui un 'extra' en una película de Michael Keaton. Jugó al frisbee con nosotros, se hizo fotos y le firmó a mis amigos sus DVDs de Batman".
Lucy Liu is otherworldly nice even if you're a lowly PA on the set of her TV show— donate to my indiegogo please (@rachelmillman) November 10, 2017
"Lucy Liu es increíblemente amable aunque seas sólo un peón en el set de su programa de televisión".
Lou Diamond Phillips stuck up for me against a really rude customer at a coffee cart I used to work at— Egadsden🌹 (@itspronounced48) November 9, 2017
"Loud Diamond Phillips me defendió contra un cliente grosero en una cafetería en la que solía trabajar".
Denzel Washington helped me down some steps at a play when I was on crutches & Annie Clark (St. Vincent) is super cool. Like fun and funny and warm. https://t.co/eSPy2yvDZd— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) November 10, 2017
"Denzel Washington me ayudó a bajar las escaleras en un partido cuando llevaba muletas. Annie Clark es genial. Muy divertida y cercana".
robin williams was the nicest, most compassionate celebrity I ever had the pleasure of knowing in person. personally saw him threaten to beat the hell out of some rando harassing a homeless person in the ocean district six or so years ago— Dimsdale! (@caylenb) November 9, 2017
"Robin Williams fue la celebridad más amable y compasiva que tuve el placer de conocer en persona. Le vi amenazando con darle una paliza a unos tíos que estaban acosando a una persona sin hogar hace seis años".
Spying me in a near-empty bar, Nicole Kidman engaged me in conversation for a good half hour, never once bringing up celebrity - instead just talking about life, asking me about myself, and being generally wonderful for no reason other than being wonderful. https://t.co/8QspmoFYUm— Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) November 10, 2017
"Al verme en un bar casi vacío, Nicole Kidman empezó a hablar conmigo durante media hora larga, y no sacó nunca a relucir que era famosa. En vez de eso, hablamos de la vida, me preguntó por mí y fue muy amable con la única intención de ser amable".
Woody Harrelson once came into the board game cafe I was working at and asked politely if anybody would play board games with him, then smoked up the whole table he was playing Balderdash with. https://t.co/iDje1Mrr70— MGK Is Allowed In Malls (@mightygodking) November 10, 2017
"Woody Harrelson vino una vez al local de juegos de mesa en el que trabajaba y me preguntó amablemente si alguien podía jugar con él. Luego machacó a todos con los que jugó a Balderdash":