Twitter se llena de buenas anécdotas con famosos para limpiar la imagen de Hollywood

Los tuiteros "contraatacaron" con bonitos recuerdos para olvidarnos por un tiempo de las polémicas sobre abusos sexuales. 

Chic
0
Tom Hanks es uno de los actores más queridos de Hollywood | EFE

Desde que saliera a la luz el caso de abuso sexual del todopoderoso productor Harvey Weinstein, la cascada de denuncias a diferentes personalidades del cine y el entretenimiento no cesa, dejando la imagen de Hollywood por los suelos. Con tantas malas noticias y antes de esperar un nuevo escándalo, hay quien se pregunta si queda alguien "bueno" en la meca del cine y por eso ha nacido una iniciativa en Twitter para contar algunos de los mejores gestos de las celebridades.

El artista Oliver Leach publicó un tuit animando a hacerlo. "Si alguien tiene cualquier agradable alegato contra una celebridad, sería genial también", escribió, y ya lleva casi 9.000 respuestas, 11.000 retuits y 59.000 'me gusta'. Estas son algunas de los buenos comentarios de los tuiteros.

"Se rumorea que Keanu Reeves es muy buen tipo que hace mucho por la gente a su alrededor". "Mi marido se sentó junto a él en un evento del festival de cine en San Francisco hace un par de años. Cuando terminó, Keanu se quedó y recogió la basura de los demás".

"Danny DeVito y Rhea Perlman me dejaron quedarme con ellos cuando mi madre estuvo en el hospital con las cirugías del cáncer", escribió la actriz de Matilda Mara Wilson.

"Cuando estuve de prácticas en el programa de Conan [O'Brien] (también un tío genial), Tom Hanks nos compró a los más de 50 becarios comida de In-N-Out porque pensó que parecíamos hambrientos".

"Una vez 'tuiteé' a Sarah Silverman porque no tenía dinero para ir a ver su 'show' y le dije entonces leería su libro. Ella me contestó por privado y me dijo que estaba en la lista de invitados. Mi futura esposa y yo fuimos juntos. Espero que sepa cuánto significó para mí, lloré de alegría".

"Fui un 'extra' en una película de Michael Keaton. Jugó al frisbee con nosotros, se hizo fotos y le firmó a mis amigos sus DVDs de Batman".

"Lucy Liu es increíblemente amable aunque seas sólo un peón en el set de su programa de televisión".

"Loud Diamond Phillips me defendió contra un cliente grosero en una cafetería en la que solía trabajar".

"Denzel Washington me ayudó a bajar las escaleras en un partido cuando llevaba muletas. Annie Clark es genial. Muy divertida y cercana".

"Robin Williams fue la celebridad más amable y compasiva que tuve el placer de conocer en persona. Le vi amenazando con darle una paliza a unos tíos que estaban acosando a una persona sin hogar hace seis años".

"Al verme en un bar casi vacío, Nicole Kidman empezó a hablar conmigo durante media hora larga, y no sacó nunca a relucir que era famosa. En vez de eso, hablamos de la vida, me preguntó por mí y fue muy amable con la única intención de ser amable".

"Woody Harrelson vino una vez al local de juegos de mesa en el que trabajaba y me preguntó amablemente si alguien podía jugar con él. Luego machacó a todos con los que jugó a Balderdash":

