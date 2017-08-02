Menú
Tom Bob: el artista que convierte alcantarillas, rejas y cañerías en puro arte

Objetos y rincones de Nueva York, Boston y otras ciudades estadounidenses lucen ahora llenas de color. 

0
Uno de los graffitis de Tom Bob. | Instagram @tombobnyc

Las ciudades están plagadas de objetos que por cotidianos pasan inadvertidos. Cruzamos aceras con alcantarillas, tomas de agua o rejas a las que no les prestamos la mínima atención. Pero Tom Bob ha acabado con esa desidia urbana. El artista estadounidense lleva desde 2014 dejado su huella en varias ciudades de Estados Unidos como Nueva York y Boston.

El resultado es impresionante. Convierte los elementos olvidados en ilusiones ópticas fascinates. El artista ha colgado las fotografías del antes y el después en su cuenta de Instagram.

NEXT...

A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

NEXT...

A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

NEXT...

A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

NEXT...

A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

