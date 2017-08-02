Tom Bob: el artista que convierte alcantarillas, rejas y cañerías en puro arte

- Sin Publicidad
Las ciudades están plagadas de objetos que por cotidianos pasan inadvertidos. Cruzamos aceras con alcantarillas, tomas de agua o rejas a las que no les prestamos la mínima atención. Pero Tom Bob ha acabado con esa desidia urbana. El artista estadounidense lleva desde 2014 dejado su huella en varias ciudades de Estados Unidos como Nueva York y Boston.
El resultado es impresionante. Convierte los elementos olvidados en ilusiones ópticas fascinates. El artista ha colgado las fotografías del antes y el después en su cuenta de Instagram.
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:57am PDT
BRUSH EM' UP! #👀 #toothbrush #brushingteeth #streetart #stencilart #tombobnyc #publicart #tombob #stencil #newbedford #massachusetts #nbma
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:30am PDT
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT
MONKEY METERS #newbedford #massachusetts #streetart #monkeys #🐒🐒🐒 #nbma #publicart #tombobnyc #🥄#stencilart #tombob #electricalmeters #hangingout #🐒🍌🌴
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT
TAKE THESE BROKEN WINGS AND LEARN TO FLY... #blackbird #freedom #uncaged #newbedford #massachusetts #streetart #tombobnyc #stencil #publicart #nbma #🕊#❤️ #mayaangelou #tombob #stencilart #birdcage
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:15am PDT
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT
ELEPHANT 🥜🐘#uncaged #ontherun 127 #rodney #french #blvd #newbedford #massachusetts #streetart #tombobnyc #elephant #🐘#stencil #drainpipe #elephanttrunk #airvent #cage #nbma #peanuts #🥜#freedom #tombob
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:59am PDT
ALLIGATOR SIGHTING DUMBO! 🐊 #alligator #nycsewer #brooklyn #newyorkcity #dumbo #streetart #nyc #sewer #🐊 #streetartbrooklyn #tombobnyc #streetartnyc #tombob #publicart #cartoon 🐊#manhole #manholecover #👀
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:17am PDT
POPEYE #⚓️ hauling in the #lobsters #🦀🦀 #eyeballin #👀 #spinachcan #🌿#newbedford #🐳#massachusetts #streetart #tombobnyc #mural @lighthousesupply_nbma #popeye #💪🏼 #thesailorman #nbma #🐋 #popeyethesailorman #tombob #stencilart #oneyearago
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jul 12, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT
UP ON THE ROOF #summerinthecity #☀️ #staycool #😎 #newyorkcity #manhattan #nycstreetart #rooftop #hottown #nyc #chinatown #streetart #tombobnyc #bamboo #🌴#conicalhat #airvents #tombob #stencilart #happygraffiti Thanks to @fredricking ✌🏻❤️
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on Jun 30, 2017 at 6:17am PDT
HAPPY WORLD TURTLE DAY! ❤️🐢 Always keep a eye out 🐢👀 for these little guys. #worldturtleday #🐢 #turtle #crossing #splat #streetart #manhole #stencil #tombobnyc #manholecoverart #stencilart #tombob #manholecover #roadkill 🐢
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on May 23, 2017 at 5:43am PDT
SNAKE IN THE GRASS 🐍#standpipe #cartoon #snake #🐍 #streetart #stencil #tombobnyc #snakeart #tombob #stencilart #snakeinthegrass 🐍
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on May 11, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT
SNAKE IN BROOKLYN 🐍#stanneswarehouse #brooklyn #newyorkcity #snake #🐍 #streetart #tombobnyc #dumbo #newyorkstreetart #tombob
A post shared by Tom Bob (@tombobnyc) on May 9, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT