Yoda se cuela en una imagen histórica en los libros escolares de Arabia Saudí

"I am the one who designed it but I am not the one who put it in the book." @shaweesh_ talks to the @nytimes about his image of King Faisal and Yoda being mistakenly featured in a Saudi school textbook • Click the link in the bio to read the full article

A post shared by Edge of Arabia (@edgeofarabia) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:21am PDT