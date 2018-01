Ultimátum de la UFC a McGregor: será desposeído de su cinturón si no pelea antes de abril

This moment was survived. The arm was kept locked out straight as pictured, allowing the absolute smallest pocket of air in as possible. The blood will still supply to the brain and you stay breathing. If i move to side control here, the force of the strangle shifts to either side of the neck blocking the carotid arteries and crushing the trachea , stopping the blood supply to the brain and you are then dead. Jiu Jitsu is not designed to hurt you. It is designed to kill you. It is a mad game. You pay me multiple millions of dollars for this.

