¿Qué hacía Mónica Hoyos en la fiesta post Oscar de Elton John?

@eltonjohn and @davidfurnish have arrived on the red carpet at the 27th Annual #EJAFOscars Viewing Party! Their vision for an AIDS free future—empowering communities around the world with creative approaches to combat the spread of HIV—is why we're all here tonight. #Oscars

A post shared by Elton John AIDS Foundation (@ejaf) on Feb 24, 2019 at 4:35pm PST