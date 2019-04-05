La turbadora publicación de Hilaria Baldwin en redes sociales: "Estoy sufriendo un aborto"

Hilaria Baldwin ha realizado una inesperada publicación en Instagram donde aparece poco menos que retransmitiendo su propio aborto. Posando en ropa interior y con evidente tripa de embarazada, la mujer del popular actor Alec Baldwin no se ha guardado nada del momento.

"Quería compartir con vosotros que probablemente esté sufriendo un aborto. Siempre me prometí que, si volvía a quedar embarazada, compartiría las noticias con ustedes pronto, incluso si eso significa sufrir una pérdida", aseguró la instructora de yoga.

"El embrión tiene un latido, pero no es fuerte, de modo que no está creciendo mucho. Estamos a la espera y es muy duro. Mucha incertidumbre con posibilidades muy pequeñas de un embarazo viable. Tengo total confianza en mi familia y lo superaré, aunque el proceso sea duro", continúa.

Dice Hilaria, que ya ha tenido cuatro hijos con Baldwin y es tremendamente activa en redes sociales, que con este relato trata de aumentar la conciencia sobre estos temas, pidiendo de paso sensibilidad a sus seguidores en los comentarios. "Quiero ser parte de este esfuerzo de normalizar el aborto y quitarle el estigma que lleva asociado", escribe.

Lo cierto es que la instructora de yoga, que es 26 años más joven que Alec Baldwin, no oculta absolutamente nada en la publicación: "Hay mucho secretismo durante el primer trimestre. Es una regla que siguen algunos, pero yo personalmente encuentro agotador esconderlo. Tengo náuseas, estoy cansada, mi cuerpo está cambiando. Y tengo que fingir que todo va bien cuando no es así. Y no quiero tener que fingir más".