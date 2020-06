'Forbes' arrebata el título de "milmillonaria" a Kylie Jenner por sus "mentiras"

My beauty on the cover of Forbes Magazine!! I am SO proud of you @kyliejenner and everything you have accomplished. You work so tirelessly on your business, and with so much passion and precision. As a mother, it brings me immense joy to watch you continue to make your @kyliecosmetics dreams a reality!! @forbes #Forbes

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 11, 2018 at 8:58am PDT