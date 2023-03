Plaintiff's lawyer: "May I ask how tall you are?"

Gwyneth Paltrow: "I'm just under 5'10."

Lawyer: "I am so jealous."

Paltrow: "I think I'm shrinking though."

Lawyer: "I have to wear 4-inch heels just to make it to 5'5."

Paltrow: "Well, they're very nice." pic.twitter.com/nB2kc503Ac