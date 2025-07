"El romance del verano": ¿Quién es el hombre que acompaña a Sofía Vergara en Ibiza?

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: The legendary Tom Brady was spotted having a good time on a yacht with actresses Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson in Ibiza.

Brady was also spotted recently hanging out with model Brooks Nader and actresses Sofia Vergara and Sydney Sweeney.

Retired Brady CANNOT… https://t.co/XVpG5sOUG7 pic.twitter.com/vYKIOH3Up1