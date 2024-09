Kroshik, el gato de 17 kilos alimentado a base de sopa y galletas

🇷🇺FAT CAT= CUTE CAT

Kroshik, a cat from Perm, has ballooned to 17 kilograms due to overfeeding by his owners.

Rescued by the "Matroskin" shelter, Kroshik was so overweight he could barely walk.

Now, he's on a tailored rehabilitation program, including underwater treadmill… pic.twitter.com/A9T6zEuxcX