The Game Awards 2025: lista completa de nominaciones con récord para Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

El año entra en su recta final y la temporada de premios en la industria del ocio electrónico arranca con The Game Awards 2025. La cita más relevante del año celebrará su duodécima edición el 11 de diciembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, con un evento presentado de nuevo por Geoff Keighley que será retransmitido para todo el mundo. Este año, además, se podrá ver por primera vez en Amazon Prime Video, junto a las emisiones habituales en YouTube y Twitch.

El candidato que rompe todos los registros

No obstante, la lista de nominaciones ya deja un claro vencedor con 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33', el RPG independiente de Sandfall Interactive, liderando las apuestas con 12 nominaciones, la cifra más alta registrada en la historia de The Game Awards, por encima de superéxitos como 'The Last of Us Part II' y 'God of War Ragnarök', que alcanzaron las 11 candidaturas en sus respectivas ediciones.

El título de Sandfall Interactive compite en apartados como Juego del Año (GOTY), Mejor Dirección de Juego, Mejor Narrativa, Mejor Dirección de Arte, Mejor Banda Sonora y Música, Mejor Interpretación y Mejor Juego de Rol, además de aparecer en las categorías específicas de independientes. Dejando de lado el GOTY, si 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' supera las siete estatuillas que logró 'The Last of Us Part II', establecerá un nuevo techo histórico y confirmará un año redondo para el RPG francés.

La batalla por el Juego del Año

Aunque pueda dar la impresión que la producción de Sandfall Interactive parte con ventaja en la categoría más importante, la realidad es mucho más dura, puesto que se mide a experiencias tan reconocidas como 'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'; 'Donkey Kong Bananza'; 'Hades 2'; 'Hollow Knight: Silksong' y 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2'.

Categorías y nominaciones de The Game Awards 2025

Game of the Year (Juego del Año)

'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'

'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'

'Donkey Kong Bananza'

'Hades 2'

'Hollow Knight: Silksong'

'Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2'

Best Game Direction (Mejor dirección de juego)

'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'

'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'

'Ghost of Yotei'

'Hades 2'

'Split Fiction'

Best Narrative (Mejor narrativa)

'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'

'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'

'Ghost of Yotei'

'Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2'

'Silent Hill f'

Best Art Direction (Mejor dirección de arte)

'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'

'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'

'Ghost of Yotei'

'Hades 2'

'Hollow Knight: Silksong'

Best Score and Music (Mejor banda sonora y música)

Christopher Larkin por 'Hollow Knight: Silksong'

Darren Korb por 'Hades 2'

Lorien Testard por 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'

Toma Otowa por 'Ghost of Yotei'

Woodkid & Ludvig Forssell por 'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'

Best Audio Design (Mejor sonido)

'Battlefield 6'

'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'

'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'

'Ghost of Yotei'

'Silent Hill f'

Best Performance (Mejor interpretación)

Ben Starr es Verso en 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'

Charlie Cox es Gustave en 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'

Erika Ishii es Atsu en 'Ghost of Yotei'

Jennifer English es Maelle en 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'

Konatsu Kato es Hinako en 'Silent Hill f'

Troy Baker es Indiana Jones en 'Indiana Jones and the Great Circle'

Innovation in Accessibility (Innovación en accesibilidad)

'Assassin's Creed Shadows'

'Atomfall'

'DOOM: The Dark Ages'

'EA Sports FC 26'

'South of Midnight'

Best Ongoing (Mejor juego en activo)

'Final Fantasy XIV'

'Fortnite'

'Helldivers 2'

'Marvel Rivals'

'No Man's Sky'

Best Community Support (Mejor apoyo a la comunidad)

'Baldur's Gate 3'

'Final Fantasy XIV'

'Fortnite'

'Helldivers 2'

'No Man's Sky'

Best Independent Game (Mejor juego independiente)

'Absolum'

'Ball x Pit'

'Blue Prince'

'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'

'Hades 2'

'Hollow Knight: Silksong'

Best Debut Indie Game (Mejor debut independiente)

'Blue Prince'

'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'

'Despelote'

'Dispatch'

'Megabonk'

Best Mobile Game (Mejor juego para móviles)

'Destiny Rising'

'Persona 5: The Phantom X'

'Sonic Rumble'

'Uma Musume: Pretty Derby'

'Wuthering Waves'

Best VR/AR (Mejor juego VR/AR)

'Alien: Rogue Incursion'

'Arken Age'

'Ghost Town'

'Marvel's Deadpool VR'

'The Midnight Walk'

Best Action Game (Mejor juego de acción)

'Battlefield 6'

'DOOM: The Dark Ages'

'Hades 2'

'Ninja Gaiden 4'

'Shinobi: Art of Vengeance'

Best Action/Adventure (Mejor juego de acción y aventura)

'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'

'Ghost of Yotei'

'Hollow Knight: Silksong'

'Indiana Jones and the Great Circle'

'Split Fiction'

Best Role-Playing Game (Mejor juego de rol)

'Avowed'

'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'

'Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2'

'Monster Hunter Wilds'

'The Outer Worlds 2'

Best Family (Mejor juego familiar)

'Donkey Kong Bananza'

'LEGO Party!'

'LEGO Voyagers'

'Mario Kart World'

'Sonic Racing CrossWorlds'

'Split Fiction'

Best Fighting (Mejor juego de lucha)

'2XKO'

'Capcom Fighting Collection 2'

'Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves'

'Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection'

'Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage'

Best Sim/Strategy (Mejor juego de simulación y estrategia)

'The Alters'

'Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles'

'Jurassic World Evolution 3'

'Sid Meier's Civilization VII'

'Tempest Rising'

'Two Point Museum'

Best Sports/Racing (Mejor juego de deportes y conducción)

'EA Sports FC 26'

'F1 25'

'Mario Kart World'

'Rematch'

'Sonic Racing CrossWorlds'

Best Multiplayer (Mejor multijugador)

'ARC Raiders'

'Battlefield 6'

'Elden Ring: Nightreign'

'PEAK'

'Split Fiction'

Best Adaptation (Mejor adaptación)

'A Minecraft Movie'

'Devil May Cry'

'Splinter Cell: Deathwatch'

'The Last of Us Season 2'

'Until Dawn'

Best Esports Game (Mejor juego de esports)

'Counter-Strike 2'

'DOTA 2'

'League of Legends'

'Mobile Legends: Bang Bang'

'Valorant'

Most Anticipated Game (Juego más esperado)

'007 First Light'

'Grand Theft Auto 6'

'Marvel's Wolverine'

'Resident Evil Requiem'

'The Witcher 4'

¿Cuándo y dónde ver la gala en España?

La ceremonia tendrá lugar la noche del jueves 11 de diciembre en Los Ángeles, aunque en España se podrá seguir en la madrugada del viernes 12, a partir de la 01.30h en horario peninsular. La retransmisión estará disponible en los canales oficiales de The Game Awards en YouTube y Twitch, y por primera vez también en Amazon Prime Video. ¡Suerte a los nominados!