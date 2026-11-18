Los organizadores de The Game Awards ya han publicado las nominaciones de 2026 y ‘GTA VI’ encabeza la lista con ocho candidaturas. No le faltan rivales: ‘Control Resonant’ y ‘Resident Evil Requiem’ suman seis cada uno, ‘Phantom Blade Zero’ cuenta con cinco y ‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ opta a cuatro premios. Todos ellos, junto a ‘007 First Light’, competirán también por el Juego del Año.

Para elegir a los ganadores, el jurado internacional, formado por más de 160 medios y plataformas de creadores, tendrá un peso del 90% en el resultado, y el 10% restante dependerá del voto del público. Las votaciones ya están abiertas en la página oficial de The Game Awards, que este año contempla 30 categorías. La ceremonia se celebrará el 10 de diciembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, donde se conocerán los ganadores. En España tocará trasnochar, porque la retransmisión comenzará a la 1:30 de la madrugada del viernes 11 de diciembre, hora peninsular, y podrá seguirse en directo por YouTube.

Lista completa de nominados a The Game Awards 2026

Juego del Año - GOTY:

‘007 First Light’

‘Control Resonant’

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’

‘Phantom Blade Zero’

‘Resident Evil Requiem’

‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’

Mejor dirección:

‘Control Resonant’

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’

‘Phantom Blade Zero’

‘Pragmata’

‘Resident Evil Requiem’

Mejor narrativa:

‘007 First Light’

‘Control Resonant’

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’

‘Resident Evil Requiem’

‘The Blood of Dawnwalker’

Mejor dirección artística:

‘Control Resonant’

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’

‘Mouse: P.I. for Hire’

‘Phantom Blade Zero’

‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’

Mejor banda sonora y música:

‘Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve’

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’

‘Mixtape’

‘Phantom Blade Zero’

‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’

Mejor diseño de audio:

‘Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve’

‘Control Resonant’

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’

‘Resident Evil Requiem’

‘Star Wars: Galactic Racer’

Mejor interpretación:

Angela Sant’Albano, por ‘Resident Evil Requiem’

Liam McIntyre, por ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’

Manni L. Perez, por ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’

Patrick Gibson, por ‘007 First Light’

Rahul Kohli, por ‘Saros’

Innovación en accesibilidad:

‘Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced’

‘Forza Horizon 6’

‘Gears of War: E-Day’

‘Marvel’s Wolverine’

‘Rhythm Heaven Groove’

Juego de mayor impacto social:

‘Big Walk’

‘Cairn’

‘Life is Strange: Reunion’

‘lily’s world XD’

‘Forever Ago’

‘Mixtape’

Mejor juego en evolución:

‘Arc Raiders’

‘Final Fantasy XIV’

‘Fortnite’

‘No Man’s Sky’

‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’

Mejor apoyo a la comunidad:

‘Crimson Desert’

‘Helldivers 2’

‘No Man’s Sky’

‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’

‘Warframe’

Mejor juego independiente:

‘Big Walk’

‘Cairn’

‘Denshattack!’

‘Mewgenics’

‘Mina the Hollower’

Mejor debut independiente:

‘Dressmaker’

‘Esoteric Ebb’

‘Orbitals’

‘Replaced’

‘Silver Pines’

Mejor juego para móviles:

‘Arknights: Endfield’

‘Monster Hunter Outlanders’

‘Neverness to Everness’

‘Pokémon Champions’

‘Where Winds Meet’

Mejor juego de realidad virtual o aumentada:

‘Forefront’

‘Into the Radius 2’

‘Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes’

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City’

‘Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow’

Mejor juego de acción:

‘Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve’

‘Gears of War: E-Day’

‘Onimusha: Way of the Sword’

‘Phantom Blade Zero’

‘Saros’

Mejor juego de acción y aventura:

‘007 First Light’

‘Control Resonant’

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’

‘Pragmata’

‘Resident Evil Requiem’

‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’

Mejor juego de rol:

‘Final Fantasy Resonance’

‘Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave’

‘Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection’

‘The Blood of Dawnwalker’

‘Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter’

Mejor juego de lucha:

‘2XKO’

‘Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game’

‘Invincible VS’

‘Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls’

‘My Hero Academia: All’s Justice’

Mejor juego familiar:

‘Big Walk’

‘LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight’

‘Nintendo Switch Sports Resort’

‘Pokémon Pokopia’

‘Yoshi and the Mysterious Book’

Mejor juego de simulación y estrategia:

‘Mewgenics’

‘Planet Zoo 2’

‘Pokémon Pokopia’

‘Slay the Spire 2’

‘Star Wars Zero Company’

Mejor juego de deportes y carreras:

‘EA Sports FC 27’

‘Forza Horizon 6’

‘Nintendo Switch Sports Resort’

‘Screamer’

‘Star Wars: Galactic Racer’

Mejor juego multijugador:

‘Big Walk’

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’

‘Gears of War: E-Day’

‘Marathon’

‘Meccha Chameleon’

‘Orbitals’

Mejor adaptación a otros medios:

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’

‘Fallout’ (temporada 2)

‘Mortal Kombat II’

‘Resident Evil’

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

Mejor jugador de eSports:

Chovy (Gen.G)

Donk (Team Spirit)

Erde (LOUD)

Yatoro (Team Spirit)

ZywOo (Team Vitality)

Mejor juego de eSports:

‘Counter-Strike 2’

‘Dota 2’

‘League of Legends’

‘Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’

‘Valorant’

Mejor equipo de eSports:

Gen.G (‘League of Legends’)

LOUD (‘Valorant’)

Team Falcons (‘Counter-Strike 2’)

Team Falcons (‘Rocket League’)

Team Spirit (‘Dota 2’)

Team Vitality (‘Counter-Strike 2’)

Juego más esperado:

‘Fable’

‘Final Fantasy VII Revelation’

‘God of War Laufey’

‘Resident Evil Veronica’

‘The Witcher 4’



And the winner is…

Como puedes comprobar, Nintendo es la editora con más nominaciones en esta edición, con 12 en total, aunque ‘GTA VI’ es el videojuego que encabeza la lista de candidaturas individuales, con presencia hasta en ocho categorías. Por tanto, con tantos pesos pesados en juego, todo apunta a una de las ediciones más emocionantes de la última década.