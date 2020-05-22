Netflix censura una escena de 'Regreso al futuro 2' y rectifica ante las críticas

Netflix ha añadido a su catálogo Regreso al futuro 2 –aún no en España–, pero con una modificación respecto al original que ha enfadado bastante a los seguidores de la saga. En concreto, la plataforma de streaming ha censurado una secuencia de la cinta.
Se trata de la escena en la que Marty McFly, al que dio vida el actor Michael J. Fox, abre lo que cree que es un almanaque deportivo y descubre que dentro hay una copia de una revista para adultos escondida. En la versión original, el protagonista echa un vistazo a la revista erótica y puede verse la portada, titulada Ooh La La. En la versión que ha colgado Netflix han desaparecido algunas de las imágenes del interior de la revista y el momento en el que se ve la portada.
Here's the @netflix edit of Back to the Future Part 2.
If they sloppily edited this beloved trilogy, WHO KNOWS what OTHER films they've tampered with without you even noticing? https://t.co/Y1F5Wwy13M pic.twitter.com/Yr9mUItJQx— Justin Proper 🌈 (@TheJustinProper) May 19, 2020
Los seguidores de la saga no han tardado en pronunciarse en las redes sociales, tachando esta decisión de "inaceptable" o "absurda".
It's unacceptable that Netflix is re-editing movies like Back to the Future 2 to be more kids friendly. Marty briefly looking at a 50s lingerie magazine with fully clothed women is neither offensive nor obscene. This movie is a classic as is. WTF? https://t.co/wpkJ3NmlwS— Price of Reason (@priceoreason) May 19, 2020
Como rectificar es de sabios, Netflix ha escuchado a los usuarios y ha retirado la censura.