Netflix censura una escena de 'Regreso al futuro 2' y rectifica ante las críticas

Los seguidores de la saga han mostrado su descontento en las redes sociales.

Escena de 'Regreso al futuro II' | Youtube

Netflix ha añadido a su catálogo Regreso al futuro 2 –aún no en España–, pero con una modificación respecto al original que ha enfadado bastante a los seguidores de la saga. En concreto, la plataforma de streaming ha censurado una secuencia de la cinta.

Se trata de la escena en la que Marty McFly, al que dio vida el actor Michael J. Fox, abre lo que cree que es un almanaque deportivo y descubre que dentro hay una copia de una revista para adultos escondida. En la versión original, el protagonista echa un vistazo a la revista erótica y puede verse la portada, titulada Ooh La La. En la versión que ha colgado Netflix han desaparecido algunas de las imágenes del interior de la revista y el momento en el que se ve la portada.

Los seguidores de la saga no han tardado en pronunciarse en las redes sociales, tachando esta decisión de "inaceptable" o "absurda".

Como rectificar es de sabios, Netflix ha escuchado a los usuarios y ha retirado la censura.

