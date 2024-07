Well, this is awkward.

Apparently, James Hunter (the MaXXXine extra) was found guilty on multiple charges of fraud about a decade ago, having scammed many UCLA students out of cash by pretending to lease apartments on Craigslist.https://t.co/sdoBBej9h1https://t.co/29RI2DAnHU pic.twitter.com/8b5dEKubw9