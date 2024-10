Detrás del monumental descalabro de 'Joker 2': las cifras preocupan a la industria

That's it!

A Disaster, a shocker, you name it!

Hit by worst WOM ever received by a CBM, #JokerFolieADeux underperforms industry's pessimistic 50M-60M projections at US #BoxOffice

Shocking 40M 3-day opening weekend!

Almost 2.5x lower than 2029 #Joker's 96.2M.

Almost on par with… pic.twitter.com/9MPKqdPvW4