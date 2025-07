Reino Unido muestra el diseño de su futuro caza de sexta generación, el rival del FCAS de Francia, Alemania y España

NEWS JUST IN: The UK's pioneering Combat Air Flying Demonstrator has been revealed 🇬🇧✈️

This supersonic jet, developed with @BAESystemsplc, @DefenceHQ, @RollsRoyce & @MBDA_UK, is the first of its kind in 40 years & it's being built here in the UK.https://t.co/kCKpYAacFO pic.twitter.com/NtZMAQbk4A