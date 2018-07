… fc barcelona x thom browne ... thom browne is proud to announce the brand’s partnership with professional soccer club, fc barcelona. beginning with the 2018-2019 season, and spanning the course of three years, thom browne will be the official provider of the team’s off-field tailored and formal wear uniforms during the champions league and la liga away matches. #thombrowne #fcbarcelona

