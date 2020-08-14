Menú

El infierno, en forma de chaparrón de bolas de hielo, que vivieron los ciclistas en el Critérium del Dauphiné

Una intensa tormenta de granizo sorprendió a los ciclistas en la recta final de la segunda etapa.

Así quedó la espalda del ciclista belga Tim Declercq tras la tormenta de granizo | Instagram

La segunda jornada del Criterium del Dauphiné estuvo marcada por el tremendo sufirmiento que vivieron los ciclistas en la línea de meta. Tras la exhibición de Primoz Roglic, se desató una fortísima tormenta de granizo que golpeó con toda su virulencia a más de un ciclista.

Es el caso de Tim Declercq. El belga mostró a través de la red social Instagram cómo quedó su espalda tras el chaparrón de bolas de hielo. "Como si el Dauphiné no fuera suficientemente duro para las piernas", escribió junto a la imagen.

Algunos ciclistas incluso tuvieron que bajarse de la bicicleta antes de poder cruzar la meta, teniendo que reintegrarles la organización a las clasificaciones.

