El infierno, en forma de chaparrón de bolas de hielo, que vivieron los ciclistas en el Critérium del Dauphiné

La segunda jornada del Criterium del Dauphiné estuvo marcada por el tremendo sufirmiento que vivieron los ciclistas en la línea de meta. Tras la exhibición de Primoz Roglic, se desató una fortísima tormenta de granizo que golpeó con toda su virulencia a más de un ciclista.
Es el caso de Tim Declercq. El belga mostró a través de la red social Instagram cómo quedó su espalda tras el chaparrón de bolas de hielo. "Como si el Dauphiné no fuera suficientemente duro para las piernas", escribió junto a la imagen.
Many Riders - including our boys - were hit by one hell of a hail storm - worst Than anything we expirienced. The scene was total chaos and mayhem. .. riders running for cover, hit hard by icy mini ping pong balls. #CriteriumduDauphine @dauphine pic.twitter.com/Y6XI0PCSRs— Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) August 13, 2020
Algunos ciclistas incluso tuvieron que bajarse de la bicicleta antes de poder cruzar la meta, teniendo que reintegrarles la organización a las clasificaciones.
At one point, the accumulation turned into floods and a guy like @tonymartin85 had to find a new shelter... Our own @guyniv1 said:"It hit me so hard... Never experienced something like that.., just wanted to cross the line and get to the bus... Crazy! " @dauphine pic.twitter.com/21BwHcGvNn— Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@YallaIsraelSUN) August 13, 2020