Una deportista trans reconoce su ventaja biológica y pide que se prohíba su participación

In light of the recent article written by @emmamzimm on Austin Killips 👎🏼 I wrote this letter to the CEO OF @USACycling Thanks to @icons_women @KimJonesICONS @sharrond62 @ithompsonfdn @i_heart__bikes @SmithMarshi @AlisonSydor for reminding me every voice counts @TheChrisMosier pic.twitter.com/OlwcDwygAV