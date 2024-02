Wembanyama firma un triple-doble con tapones y Doncic no para de brillar

Luka Doncic has the third most 25+ PT, 15+ AST, 10+ REB games in NBA history (since 1950-51 when assists were tracked):

Oscar Robertson – 37 (1,040 career games)

Russell Westbrook – 15 (1, 146 career games)

Luka Doncic – 14 (376 career games)

Magic Johnson – 13 (906 career… pic.twitter.com/qNhWykLkrq