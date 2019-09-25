Jelena Dokic vuelve a ser noticia en este caso por su triunfo fuera de las pistas de tenis. La talentosa tenista australiana se retiró de los circuitos en 2014 por culpa de las malditas lesiones. Tras colgar la raqueta entró en una profunda depresión que le hizo comer sin control. Jelena se fue a los 122 kilos. Tocó fondo y dijo basta.
Thank you @byjimenaalejandra for your support,for this beautiful post and the lovely words.I really appreciate it and of course thank you for the beautiful earings you gave me.They are amazing.Thankful and grateful. Repost from @byjimenaalejandra - She's a former Australian tennis champion, the author of a book named "Unbreakable" (out now in all major book stores) and she's just recently been awarded the "Most Inspiring Woman Of The Year". You are truly amazing @dokic_jelena! We are all so proud of you and I'm especially honoured to have seen you receive this award wearing my Serena earrings.
Se puso en tratamiento, se abrió al mundo en su biografía admitiendo que sufrió abusos de su padre, Damir, que ejercía como su entrenador, y se puso a dieta y a seguir una estricta tabla de ejercicios diarios.
Planking my way into Monday!!! Motivation is what gets you started but habit is what keeps you going. Exercising and moving my body is now my routine and a part of my lifestyle. I try to do something almost everyday.It doesn't always have to be a tough workout,it can just be an easy walk. Moving my body keeps me physically fit,mentally clear and focused as well as a lot happier. It's not about the weight on the scale or what size of clothing I am but about feeling good on the inside and about being healthy,positive and happy. So here is to Monday,a great week ahead and I hope you all get to exercise and move your body this week and feel good,happy,strong and confident in the process. Let's do it.
11 meses después, Jelena ha perdido 57 kg y vuelve a sonreír. La que llegó a ser número 4 del mundo, muestra en su Instagram el brutal cambio físico que le llevó a pasar de 120 kg a los 63 que luce actualmente.
Summer Lovin......
Rovinj, Croatia. Strolling through the amazing streets with beautiful views in Rovinj.
Jelena demuestra que con esfuerzo y dedicación, todo es posible.