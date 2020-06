Hi Everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions. I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy. GD

A post shared by Grigor Dimitrov (@grigordimitrov) on Jun 21, 2020 at 10:36am PDT