Recado de Medvedev a los aficionados españoles tras derrotar a Alcaraz: "Ya se pueden ir a dormir"

Daniil Medvedev speaks to the US Open crowd:

"The crowd was unbelievable. I mean it. I felt love to both sides. 1,000 Spanish guys at 5-3 started screaming between 1st & 2nd serves. That's not so nice. But I guess they were desperate. They can go to sleep now." 😂 pic.twitter.com/9QQGotJnBM