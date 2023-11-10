Tres ejemplos de las cartas que se pueden enviar a la Unión Europea para denunciar el golpe de Sánchez

La preocupación de partidos políticos de la oposición, asociaciones de jueces y fiscales de todas las tendencias ideológicas, Abogacía del Estado, el ICAM, asociaciones empresariales y ciudadanos en general, no hace sino aumentar ante lo que a todas luces es un salto cualitativo en la demolición del Estado de derecho y la separación de poderes por parte de un Gobierno que desprecia la democracia y trata de evitar la alternancia política consustancial a la misma.

Además de las manifestaciones en las calles, que en muchos casos están siendo parasitadas por violentos que tienen como objetivo reventar y desacreditar la necesaria rebelión cívica contra este Gobierno, la reacción al pacto suscrito entre PSOE y Junts también puede ser canalizada mediante el envío de cartas al comisario de Justicia, Didier Reynders, o a la propia Comisión.

Desde Libertad Digital ofrecemos varios modelos de misivas y formularios, en español e inglés, con el objetivo de que la denuncia del atropello a nuestros derechos como ciudadanos y a la igualdad ante la ley sea masiva.

Para: cab-reynders-contact@ec.europa.eu

Asunto: Pedro Sánchez's government's unconstitutional plans

We need you to act immediately and stop this illegal amnesty that goes against the legal and ethical foundations of the EU.

After gaining political control of the Constitutional Court by appointing members of his party, he is preparing to grant an unconstitutional amnesty to 4,000 street terrorists and fugitives from justice, destroying the fundamental right of equality of all Spaniards.

Spanish citizens are worried about the dismantling of the rule of law by the autocratic drift of Pedro Sánchez.

Para: cab-reynders-contact@ec.europa.eu

Asunto: Pedro Sánchez's government's unconstitutional plans

Esteemed Sir,

I write to you today amidst a tempest of deep concern and unrest that has gripped the heart of Spain. Our nation stands on the precipice of a grave crisis, one that threatens to erode the very pillars of justice and democracy that our forebears fought valiantly to establish.

The rule of law, once the bedrock of our society, is facing an unprecedented assault under the autocratic sway of Pedro Sánchez. With a heavy heart, I must report that the sanctity of our Constitutional Court has been compromised, infiltrated by the tendrils of partisan politics through the appointment of members loyal to his regime.

But the encroachment of tyranny does not halt at this transgression. In a move that defies the constitution itself, Sánchez is poised to bestow an unconstitutional amnesty upon a staggering cohort of 4,000 individuals, branded as street terrorists and fugitives from justice. This act of clemency is not only a blatant affront to the principle of equality under the law for every Spanish citizen but also a wanton disregard for the rule of law that we hold sacred.

The implications of this are far-reaching and dire, extending beyond the borders of our nation to challenge the legal and ethical foundations upon which the European Union stands. This illegal amnesty, if allowed to pass, would set a perilous precedent, undermining the very core of EU values and the collective commitment to justice and equality.

Therefore, I implore you, with the utmost urgency and gravity, to intervene without delay. We must act swiftly and decisively to halt this illegal amnesty in its tracks, to safeguard the integrity of our legal system, and to preserve the democratic ideals that unite and strengthen us all within the EU.

The eyes of Spain, and indeed the watchful gaze of Europe, are upon you. The moment to defend our shared principles is now. We look to you to champion the cause of justice and to stand as a bulwark against this encroaching darkness.

With respect and hope for immediate action,

Nombre y apellidos:

NIF: 0000000X