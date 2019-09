Dorian sigue con fuerza hacia EEUU tras golpear Bahamas y dejar cinco muertos

This nearly 5-hour loop from #GOESEast shows #HurricaneDorian inching across #GrandBahamaIsland. Tuesday, #Dorian is forecast to move dangerously close to #Florida, where #HurricaneWarnings are in effect from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach. https://t.co/sNKmVmhTQT pic.twitter.com/XC1GFVSUEa