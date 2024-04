La propaganda rusa edita un cómic en el que se jacta del asesinato de un desertor en España

⚡️🇷🇺🇺🇦🖍 #Comic by Rybar #20: Once Upon a Time in Spain

On February 19, the entire Russian Internet was buzzing about a mysterious incident in Alicante. Who was the Ukrainian man who died in the parking lot? Was it the defector Kuzminov or was it a cover-up operation? And only a… pic.twitter.com/8TtrWeKefx