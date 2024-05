Acusan a un deportista adolescente trans de amenazar sexualmente a una de sus rivales

Becky Pepper-Jackson, 13, is alleged to have told at least one girl: "I'm gonna stick my d*ck into your p*ssy."

It's tragic to think what he has endured to think this way. Makes you wonder 🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/GFcWMY6dUW pic.twitter.com/GtpS3vHQfg