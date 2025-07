Un 'niño' japonés corre los 100 metros en 10 segundos y bate un récord mundial

10.00s at the age of 16!!!!!🤯🤯🔥🔥

Sorato Shimizu 🇯🇵 storms runs a massive Age-16 World Record of 10.00s (1.7) over 100m at the Inter High School Championships in Japan!

He broke the previous age-group record of 10.09s by 🇹🇭 Puripol Boonson.pic.twitter.com/NOdWPbQOqQ