'Spanglish' entre Gallagher y Simeone: parece un sketch de humor

Diego Simeone to Conor Gallagher: "How's your Spanish? Difficult?"

Conor Gallagher: "PERFECTO"

Simeone: "But it's difficult, isn't it?"

Gallagher: "Sí."

Simeone, in English: "For me, English: IMPOSSIBLE! I've tried so many times."

