Los nombres que se recordarán de París 2024

"Unfortunately, @CarolinaMarin was injured during yesterday's semifinal, which deeply saddened me. I hope she can see this, and I wish her a speedy recovery."

-🇨🇳China's🥈He Bingjiao displayed a pin of the 🇪🇸@COE_es during the victory ceremony#Badminton #Paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/aCyGQz5Or2